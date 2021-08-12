Nabarangpur: A man under influence of alcohol allegedly hanged his minor son to death before ending his own life at Arjunguda village under Jharigaon block of Nabarangpur district Wednesday night.

The deceased have been identified as Pitabasa Bhatra (25) and his son as Jitendra (three). Family feud is said to be the reason behind the drastic step Pitabasa took.

According to a source, Pitabasa was a habitual drinker and used to torture his wife Bimala over minor issues. Bimala used to go to her brother-in-law Rudra’s house and only return home after Pitabasa was asleep. Rudra’s house is near theirs.

Wednesday night was no different either. Pitabasa came home in an inebriated condition at around 8:00 pm and picked up a quarrel with Bimala. Later, she went to Rudra’s house. After few hours, she returned home only to find the door was locked from inside which she had never experienced before.

Sensing something wrong, she immediately alerted her neighbours who broke open the door. Both Pitabasa and his son Jitendra were found hanging from the ceiling.

Rudra lodged a report with Jharigaon police station Thursday morning. Police later reached the spot, brought down the bodies and sent them for postmortem. A detailed probe into the matter is underway, police said.

