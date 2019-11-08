Nayagarh: Police arrested a man Friday on charges of abducting and raping a married woman after keeping her under captivity for three days at Patiamala village under Chandpur police limits in Nayagarh district.

The accused has been identified as Swapna Sagar Rout alias Tulu, the resident of the same village.

The incident came to light after the victim escaped from the custody of the accused and reported the matter to Chandapur Police couple of days back.

According to the victim, Rout knocked on her door and asked for drinking water October 27. After she opened the door, the accused dragged her out and forcibly took her to Keshapur area of Ganjam and sexually assaulted her for three days at a private place.

On the basis of the complaint, police arrested Rout and forwarded him to court after medical examination Friday.