Phulbani: A 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in Odisha’s Kandhamal district, police said Wednesday.

However, the family of the accused vehemently maintained that the two were in a relationship for months.

The man was arrested Tuesday after the girl’s family filed a complaint against him for alleged abduction and rape, Bamunigaon police station’s sub-inspector Amrendra Subudhi said.

According to the complaint, the man had called her over the phone to step out of the house when all family members were sleeping at night August 30. He allegedly abducted her to Gajapati district, confined her in a lodge and raped her repeatedly.

An investigation is on, police said.

PTI