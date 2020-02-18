Kendrapara: A 25-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly raping a minor in a village in Odisha’s Kendrapara district, police said.

The accused was arrested based on a complaint lodged by the 14-year-old girl’s father with Sadar police station, an officer said.

The girl alleged she was sexually assaulted last week, as per the complaint lodged by her father Monday, he said.

The accused has been booked under sections of the IPC and POCSO Act, the officer said, adding further investigation is on.

(PTI)