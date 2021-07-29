Khurda: Policemen from Khurda town model police station Wednesday arrested a person for allegedly duping people on pretext of providing them with loans and jobs. He was produced in a local court Thursday.

The accused, identified as Anil Kumar Mohanty, is a resident of Shankarpur village under Balasore Sadar police station limits.

Mohanty had duped job aspirants and SHG members of lakhs of rupees introducing himself as the Odisha head of RBL Bank. After coming to know about his arrest, many women from Salepur area visited the police station and deposited documents as evidence of having been duped.

According to the victims, Anil had established an institution named Academy of Sanskruti Education at Salepur in 2017. He had entered into agreements with 25 SHGs in Salepur, Nishintakoili, Marshaghai, Hindol areas and had promised them to provide a sewing machine each after completion of 12-week long training. He had also collected money from job aspirants promising them jobs.

After collecting Rs 7,13,000 from the SHG members and job aspirants, he disappeared. In this regard, the duped women had lodged complaints against Anil at Salepur police station September 12, 2018. And he had since been absconding.

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested him from a hideout.

After coming to know about Anil’s arrest, duped persons visited town police station with documents to support their claims.

When contacted, IIC Sanjay Pattanayak said they have been directed to visit Salepur police station as the incident took place under that police limits.

Meanwhile, Anil’s wife Sonali Pattanayak also lodged a report against her husband at Khurda town model police station. In her report, she mentions that Anil had been torturing her for dowry. He had also been threatening her to kill her and her unborn child.

On basis of Sonali’s FIR, the police lodged a case (Case No-292/21) and have launched an investigation, a police official said.

