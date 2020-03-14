Niali: Police arrested a person Friday in connection with hurling bombs at Kasarda police outpost in Niali Block.

The accused has been identified as Dilip Pradhan, a resident of Kasarda police limits.

According to a source, while the locals were busy attending ‘Dipoti Melana’ Thursday, Dilip was trying to sell illegal liquor. However he failed to do the illegal smuggling because of police interference.

Following which Dilip hurled bombs at the police station at around 1:30am before fleeing away.

Police immediately started an investigation into the matter by registering a case before arresting the miscreant Friday.

PNN