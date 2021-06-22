Boudh/Baghiapada: Police arrested a person for allegedly killing a 70-year-old person over a long-standing past enmity at Boelbeda village of Ambajhari panchayat in Boudh district Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Bira Manhira and the accused as Budu Jhankar (65), who is a village priest.

According to a source, Bira and Budu had developed enmity due to some long-standing dispute. Budu had sacrificed a goat on his agricultural land to worship Mother Earth. While on his way back home, he found Bira sitting in his backyard. With an aim to eliminate Bira, Budu attacked him with an axe he was carrying. He hacked Bira repeatedly leading to the death of the latter on the spot.

Hearing Bira’s agonising cries, other villagers rushed to the spot and caught Budu who was about to flee. On being informed, Boudh inspector-in-charge Tapaswini Kanha, Baghiapada outpost officer Tapan Kumar Swain along with police personnel reached the spot. The villagers handed over the accused to the police. The cops seized the body and sent it for post-mortem.

A detailed investigation is under way to find out the cause of the past enmity between the accused and the deceased, it was learnt.