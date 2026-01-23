Bhubaneswar: Balipatna police Thursday arrested a 35-year-old man for stabbing a youth to death near Triveniswar Temple at Bhapur village in Khurda district, police said. The accused was identified as Mithun Nath, a resident of Bhapur.

According to a complaint lodged by Umesh Nath, father of the victim, it was around 11:40pm January 20, 2026 when his son Upendra Nath alias Lipu returned home after attending Triveni Mahotsav organised near Triveniswar Temple. However, a verbal altercation broke out when Upendra allegedly scolded his sister, who returned home late from the festival. Meanwhile, Mithun, a distant relative of Upendra, was present at the spot and listening to the arguments. Mithun reportedly intervened and abused Upendra.

Though Upendra clarified that the remarks were directed at his sister and not at him, Mithun allegedly became aggressive, and stabbed him in the abdomen with a sharp weapon. Upendra suffered grievous injuries and was bleeding profusely before collapsing at the spot.

Locals rushed him to Athantar Hospital for treatment. Considering his critical condition, doctors referred him to Capital Hospital, where he was later declared dead. Following the incident, Balipatna police registered a case and launched an investigation. Mithun was arrested Thursday, and the weapon of offence was also seized. Mithun was booked under Sections 296/103(1) BNS r/w Section 25(1)(a) Arms Act and forwarded to the court.