Jatni: Local police arrested a 33-year-old man Friday afternoon in connection with a shooting incident at Padanpur area August 26 over monetary dispute.

The victim, identified as Ranka Rout, had earlier sustained bullet injury on his right leg during the incident. Police said that another accused Kiran Kumar Swain was nabbed last Thursday.

“The accused went to a betel shop where Rout was sitting and later opened fire at him. The accused escaped from the spot soon after committing the crime. We are further verifying the antecedent of the accused,” Jatni police sources said.

Police have seized a pistol and two rounds of live bullets from the possession of the accused. Police said that the accused had previous enmity with the victim over monetary dispute.

PNN