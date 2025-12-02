Berhampur: A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly poaching migratory birds in the Chilika lake, the largest waterfowl habitat in the country, an official said Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Sheikh Mustak of Maluda in Puri district, was caught by wildlife personnel from Siandi under the Chilika range of Chilika wildlife division, said Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Amlan Nayak.

Two carcasses of birds, a motorcycle, and a country-made gun with bullets were seized from his possession, the DFO said.

The dead birds were identified as little egret (Egretta garzetta) and cattle egret (Bubulcus ibis), listed in Schedule II of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, he said

During patrolling by wildlife staff in the area, the accused was detained on suspicion. However, during the search, the carcasses of two birds were recovered from a bag in his possession.

On November 18, Forest officials had arrested a person from Dochin and Deipur in Tangi range with 44 dead birds.

A 65-year-old fisherman was arrested in the restricted sanctuary area for illegally fishing November 25.

The DFO said the wildlife wing of the forest department maintained a strict vigil on poaching in the Chilika lake area. At least 21 temporary anti-poaching camps have been set up in the lake area. The camps would continue till the end of March, he said.

Thousands of migratory birds of various species have already descended on the lake after flying from their native places to escape the biting cold.

The winged guests, mostly from beyond the Himalayas in the Northern Eurasia, Caspian region, Siberia, Kazakhstan, Lake Baikal and the remote areas of Russia and neighbouring countries, visit the Chilika every winter and start their homeward journey before the onset of summer in the first or second week of March, officials said.

