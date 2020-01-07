Kendrapara: In a despicable incident, a 42-year-old man who raped his minor daughter was arrested by Derabish police near here Monday.

The accused was booked under Section 498(A), 323, 506, 376(III) of IPC and Section 6 of POCSO Act and produced before the SDJM court which rejected his bail plea and remanded him in jail custody.

According to Derabish police IIC Umakant Nayak, the wife of the accused lodged an FIR against her husband for raping their 15-year-old daughter, a student of Class IX in a local school. She alleged that her husband has been harassing her for dowry for many years and has raped their minor daughter several times in the past one month. Unable to bear the torture any longer, she lodged an FIR at the police station, she said.

Notably, the accused allegedly had married the widow of his elder brother. When he married her, she had a daughter through his elder brother. Subsequently, the accused became the father of two, including the victim.

The accused also used to rape his niece quite often, she added. The girl, a graduate, had left the house and has been staying at her uncle’s house. Consequently, the man started raping his own daughter, informed Nayak.

PNN