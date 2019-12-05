Bhubaneswar: A person was arrested Wednesday for allegedly raping his female colleague under Khandagiri police limits of Bhubaneswar.

The identity of the girl is yet to be identified. The girl, working as housekeeping staff in a hospital, was allegedly raped Tuesday.

The matter came to light after she narrated her ordeal in front of her family members. Meanwhile, the family members of the victim lodged a complaint with Khandagiri Police.

On the basis of the complaint, the accused was arrested and subjected to interrogation. The victim has been admitted to a private hospital in the city.

As many as 1,149 rape cases including rape of 604 minors were registered in the state in the first six months of 2019. The highest number of rape cases was reported from Keonjhar district in 2018 with 91, the number was 74 in Kalahandi, 67 in Balasore, 61 each in Koraput and Khurda, 60 each in Mayurbhanj and Nayagarh districts.

Notably, a girl was allegedly gangraped December 2 by two persons, including one former policeman, in Puri town. Both of the accused were arrested December 3.

PNN