Nuagaon: Hatibari police arrested a man Saturday at Jharbeda locality of Sundargarh district for allegedly raping a mentally unstable girl several days back.

The accused has been identified as Bijay Oram (23), a resident of Gopur village under Hatibari police limits.

According to a source, the victim had gone to a marriage ceremony February 4 with her parents where Bijay was also present. Finding her alone, Bijay called the girl outside. Later, he took her to an isolated place and raped her.

Meanwhile, victim’s parents were frantically searching for her. After raping, Bijay left the girl at the wedding venue at about 1:00am.

The victim’s family members caught hold of Bijay and interrogated him while he was attempting to leave the place. The girl also narrated her ordeal to her mother.

Later, a meeting was conducted in the village to discuss the matter. That said, after the village committee was not able to arrive at a conclusion, the victim’s mother lodged a report with the police.

Based on the report the cops arrested the accused.

