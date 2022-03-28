Bhubaneswar: Twin City Commissionerate Police arrested Monday Suraj Biswal from Khurda for his alleged involvement in the rape of a minor girl aspiring to become actress. The incident had happened February 3, but the victim had lodged her complaint earlier this month only. The minor was allegedly raped during the shooting of a music video at Bharatpur area here in the Capital city.

Suraj tied the victim under the false pretext of filming a kidnapping scene and later forced himself on her. He threatened her with severe consequences if she narrated the incident to anyone and thrashed her when she resisted his advances.

The accused had allegedly raped her all night and videotaped the incident. The victim had also accused Suraj of blackmailing her with the clip.

According to the allegation, the girl, a resident of Banapur in Khurda district, came to Bhubaneswar after being contacted by Suraj and his friend Bishnu, who promised her a role in an album.

Suraj picked her from Baramunda bus stand and drove her to Bishnu’s residence from where they went to a temple. After filming a scene at the temple, Suraj took her to Bishnu’s house where he raped her.

Suraj was on the run after the victim lodged a complaint. Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested him from Khurda locality.