Odagaon: A man hacked a woman to death and inflicted grievous injuries on her husband during a community feast at Bhatasahi village under Bahadajhola police outpost in Nayagarh district Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Mami Singh (30) and her husband as 40 years old Niranjan Singh. Niranjan is undergoing treatment at Nayagarh district headquarters hospital, a source said.

On being informed, police reached the spot, recovered the body for postmortem and launched a manhunt to nab the accused who is absconding.

According to villagers, there was a community feast going on at the village Friday night. Some of the young men of the village reached there in an inebriated condition and created a ruckus. Confronting them, Niranajn asked them to not cause disturbance while people were having food. This irked them, following which Niranjan entered into a duel with 20 years old Manoj Nayak.

However, some of the other villagers intervened, separated them and sent them away to their respective houses. However, with an intention to take revenge on Niranjan, Manoj allegedly came to Niranjan’s house late at night and knocked at his door. Mami opened the door and became the unwanted victim. Hearing Mami’s cry, Niranjan came to her rescue but Manoj also attacked him, a source said.

Police rescued Niranjan after reaching the spot and rushed him to Nayagarh district headquarters hospital (DHH). They also sent the body of the deceased to the DHH for postmortem.

When contacted, officer-in-charge Mamata Pati said efforts are on to nab the accused.

A palpable tension grips the village following the incident.

PNN