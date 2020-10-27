Mumbai: A man allegedly stabbed a TV serial actress with a knife in suburban Andheri after she turned down his marriage proposal, police said Tuesday. The stabbing of the TV actress took place around 9.00pm Monday in Versova area of Andheri. Actress Malvi Malhotra was returning home from a café when she was attacked.

The accused, Yogesh Mahipal Singh was in a car. He stopped her on the way and asked why she had discontinued talking to him, a police official said. This led to an argument between them. The accused stabbed Malhotra with a knife in the abdomen and on both hands and fled, he said.

The actress was rushed to a private hospital where she is undergoing treatment. Her condition is said to be stable, the official informed.

“We have registered an FIR against Singh under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 307 (attempt to murder). We are conducting an investigation into the case,” Versova police station’s senior inspector Raghvendra Thakur said.

The actress told the police that she knew the accused since last one year and he wanted to marry her. However, Malhotra said she rejected the proposal. In spite of that, the accused continued to chase. Malhotra also said only a couple of weeks back she had blocked the accused’s mobile number.