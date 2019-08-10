Chandikhol: Badachana police Friday arrested a man for allegedly trying to kill three members of a family owing to past enmity. According to the cops, the incident took place in Dihakaranda village under Bandhala panchayat of Badachana police limits in Jajpur district.

The accused has been identified as Anant Mallik of Dihakaranda village. The three victims have been identified as Nakul Malik and his two sons Devraj and Kalandi.

According to the police, this incident occurred Thursday when bike-borne Anant rode over some utensils of Nakul Malik that his family had kept near the village tube well for washing. The incident took to verbal duel and turned violent when Anant attacked Nakul and his sons armed with an axe.

The victims were rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital and his sons are under treatment in a nearby hospital at Badachana.

This incident occurred due to past enmity between Nakul and Anant, police officials added. The cops have registered a case on this context bearing case no. 178/19 and investigating further.