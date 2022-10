Baripada: A local court sentenced a man to life imprisonment Saturday for a murder he had committed over five years ago.

Baripada additional district and sessions judge Prabir Choudhary also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the 52-year-old man.

Suresh Singh had slit the neck of Dhananjay Naik with a knife and killed him in Mayurbhanj district in 2017 following a quarrel both the men after consuming liquor.

Twentysix witnesses deposed in the case.

PTI