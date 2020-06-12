Bhubaneswar: A person was beaten to death at Mandap slum under Chandrasekharpur police limits in Bhubaneswar in the wee hours of Friday.

Police identified the deceased as Deepak Naik, who was a mason and the accused as Sanatan Munda. Both were residents of the Mandap slum. Registering a case (Case No-193/20), the police arrested the accused under several sections including 302 of the IPC.

According to a source, both the accused and the deceased had come out of their houses and met each other at the place where the body was spotted. They entered into a quarrel over some issues. The verbal duel took an ugly turn when Sanatan lost his cool and started beating Deepak with a wooden stick. He went on beating him till he collapsed on the ground.

Hearing Deepak’s cry for help, some neighbours came out of their houses and then immediately informed the police. By the time the police reached the spot, Deepak had already succumbed to death. They seized the dead body for postmortem and arrested Sanatan.

After preliminary investigation, police said Sanatan killed Deepak under the influence of alcohol. They did not have any past enmity but the point of argument between them is yet to be ascertained, they added.

PNN