Bareilly: A man was beaten to death in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly interfering in a husband-wife dispute. The incident took place in the Prem Nagar locality in Bareilly Monday when one Naveen was reportedly beating his wife Deepmala with a stick.

When their neighbour, Arjun (24), tried to rescue the wife, the enraged husband started thrashing him instead. Arjun was apparently beaten up so severely that he later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. His family members had taken Arjun to the police station to lodge a complaint before taking him to the hospital.

Naveen has been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, the police said.

According to reports, Naveen had lost his job last month and was in a foul mood. He often quarreled with his wife. Bareilly SSP Rohit Singh Sajwan said, “We have registered an FIR under the section of culpable homicide and the accused Naveen will soon be arrested. Prima facie it appears that the victim died of a head injury.”