Basudevpur: In a shocking incident, a 65-year-old man was beaten to death by his son in Sasamalgheri village under Kasia Marine police station in Basudevpur block of Bhadrak district after the former refused to give him some money Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Dukhiram Mandal and the accused as Baidhar Mandal, 28. According to reports, Dukhiram had given some money to Baidhar a few days ago as demanded by the latter. However, the accused son once again demanded more money Monday which was turned down by Dukhiram.

Finding no other option, Baidhar turned to his mother, who also refused to give him any money. Frustrated over the denials, Baidhar started an argument with his father Tuesday afternoon which further escalated into a major quarrel. Baidhar’s anger reached its peak when he attacked Dukhiram with a shovel, leaving him severely injured and unconscious. Dukhiram was rushed to Basudevpur hospital where he succumbed to the injuries around 2pm Tuesday.

As per a written complaint lodged by Anukul Mandal, another son of the deceased, a case (24/25) was registered at Kasia Marine police station. The police reached the village and started an investigation. “We have nabbed Baidhar from the village and taken him into custody for interrogation,” Kasia Marine PS IIC Sabitri Panda said.

