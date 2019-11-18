Kalahandi: In a shocking incident, a one-month-old girl was allegedly beaten to death by her father at a village under Titlagarh police limits in Kalahandi district Monday.

The incident came to the fore only after the mother of the deceased lodged a police complaint. Acting on it, the police have detained the father of the minor and are interrogating him.

In her complaint, the mother of the minor has mentioned that her husband had been unhappy with the deceased as she was a girl. They had frequent quarrels on this issue. Monday he beat the newborn up till she became motionless.

However, the father accused of killing his daughter refuted the allegation. He said that his daughter died of illness. Police said the post-mortem report would help them solve the case.

The incident has become the talk of the town.

PNN