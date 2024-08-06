Balasore: In a gruesome incident, a man allegedly killed his wife Monday morning by hitting her head repeatedly with a bucket over a domestic dispute at Banida village under Jaleswar police limits in Balasore district. The deceased woman was identified as Kabita Mohanty, 32, and her accused husband has been identified as Sanjay Mohanty, 38, a resident of Banida village. According to reports, Sanjay got married to Kabita, daughter of Nabin Kumar Das of Jamagadi village under Dantun police limits in West Bengal, 15 years ago.

However, the couple was frequently quarreling over familial disputes. Sanjay, who works in Hyderabad, had returned home 15 days ago. The couple again quarreled Monday morning following which Sanjay, in a fit of rage, started beating Kabita repeatedly on the head with a steel bucket. Hearing her screams, her mother Shantilata Mohanty alerted her neighbours who then overpowered Sanjay and called a 108 ambulance. A critically injured Kabita was rushed to Jaleswar hospital in an ambulance where the doctor declared her ‘brought dead’. On being informed, Jaleswar PS IIC Ranjan Kumar Sethi, ASI Chiranjib Rout and Nampo police outpost officer Fakir Charan Pradhan reached the spot and arrested the accused from the spot. A forensic team was also rushed to the spot for further investigation.