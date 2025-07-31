Keonjhar: A 35-year-old woman was beaten to death by her husband over a family discord at Arshala under Jhumpura police limits in Keonjhar district Tuesday night, police said Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Shakuntala Das, 35, wife of Md Manan, 45, in the village. The couple had married as per the consent of their families and were staying together.

Jhumpura police arrested Manan over a complaint filed by the victim’s brother, Makardhar Das Wednesday.

A case (101/2025) was registered in this connection, and further investigations are on, IIC Sambhari Hansdah said.

Police said the couple, who had a seven-year-long married life, is blessed with two children.

Later, Manan married another woman and had a daughter. The couple used to have frequent quarrels over his second marriage.

The repeated disputes reached the police station several times and were resolved after police intervention.

Two weeks ago, Shakuntala went to her father’s house and returned home two days ago.

The couple again had a fight Tuesday as Manan strangled her to death.

Manan went to the Jhumpura police station and informed the police that Shakuntala died of excessive intake of liquor.

However, her family members found her with injuries all over her body and a broken hand, and lodged a complaint.

