Joda: A man beat his wife to death at Ward No-9 in Kamarjoda area under Joda police limits in Keonjhar district Sunday night.

The accused, identified as Kamalesh Yadav, a resident of Ward No-9 in Kamarjoda area, has been detained by the police.

According to a source, the couple would often quarrel over some family issues and Sunday night was no different. They picked up a quarrel over the same issues. The scene turned ugly when Kamalesh lost his cool and with an iron rod started beating his wife. He continued beating her up till she lay unconscious.

Hearing the cry of the woman, though the neighbours rushed to the spot it was too late as she had already breathed her last.

On being informed, Joda police reached the spot and recovered the body for post mortem.

Meanwhile, the accused has been detained and the cops are investigating the incident.

