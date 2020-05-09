Boinda: Police Saturday arrested a person on charges of clubbing a calf to death at Taleipathar village under Thakurgarh police limits of Athmallik block in Angul district.

Acting on a report lodged by Nathila Bhoi, the rearer of the calf, cops arrested Amareswar Barik from Niali village under Mahanga police limits of Cuttack district and produced him in Athmallik court.

According to police, Amareswar had come to Chaitanya Sahu’s house on a visit three months ago. Amareswar and Chaitanya are relatives. The calf was tied to a roadside pole. All of a sudden Amareswar started clubbing the animal till it collapsed on the ground motionless.