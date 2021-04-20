Pipli: A 54-year-old man from Bargarh, whose son died under mysterious circumstances reportedly at Capital Hospital after having been taken ill at a de-addiction centre here March 2, Monday threatened to stage a sit-in if the police fails to ensure stringent action against the agency.

According to Golak Bihari Mallick, his son Goutam, 24, had been undergoing treatment at Disha Foundation, a de-addiction centre here, for around four months. World came crashing down for Golak when he learnt about his son’s death March 2.

Things were smooth until 9.30pm of March 2 when Golak received a phone call from the de-addiction centre informing him that Goutam has been admitted to Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar as the latter was taken ill while having snacks at the centre. And that he should reach the hospital at the earliest, Golak recalls as tears rolls down his cheeks.

“I was shocked to hear that. Without wasting a minute, I took a bus to Bhubaneswar. Barely 15 minutes later, an employee of the centre called me up once again to inform that my son is no more and to collect his body from the Capital Hospital’s mortuary,” the hapless father said.

Upon reaching the mortuary, a shattered Golak discovered marks of ropes on the hands and legs of a lifeless Goutam.

Suspecting murder, Golak approached the Pipli police which registered a case (177/21) and arrested five persons in connection with the case after examining the fateful day’s CCTV footages of the de-addiction centre, said a source.

Golak, however, alleged the cops of going soft on the higher-ups of the de-addiction centre. “Police should take stringent action against Disha Foundation as well as arrest its managing director Pratap Kumar Mohanty. Arresting petty ones won’t do,” he said.

He threatens to stage a sit-in before the administration if the system fails to get him justice.

“At a time when the de-addiction centre claims to be so strict that it bans petty items like belts and slippers on its premises, is it possible that its staffers don’t get a whiff of the ghastly murder?” questions Golak, alleging that it is a cold blooded murder.

When asked, Pipli inspector in-charge (IIC) Gouranga Charan Prusty said that they have already arrested five persons on the basis of the CCTV footage. “So far, we haven’t received any complaint directly against the de-addiction centre. Action will be taken in event of receipt of any such complaint,” Prusty pointed out.

Disha Foundation’s managing director Pratap Mohanty, however, declined to comment on the issue, saying that law will take its course.

