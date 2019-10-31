Chhendipada: A man was critically injured in a bear attack that took place in Marudhipa village near Chhendipada forest range of Angul district Thursday.

The victim has been identified as Achyuta Majhi (41) from Marudhipa. He sustained grevious injuries in his neck in the incident.

According to villagers, Achyuta had gone to the forest Thursday morning to relieve himself when a bear that had strayed into the area attacked him.

The animal had mauled him badly by the time locals came to his rescue after hearing his screams.

He was initially rushed to Chhendipada primary healthcare centre and was shifted to Angul district headquarter hospital (DHH) as his health condition deteriorated.

On being informed, forester Kalakar Pradhan and other forest officials reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

PNN