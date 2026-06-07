Balasore: A man and his minor daughter were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a truck in Odisha’s Balasore district, police said Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Manoj Das (35) and his daughter Saishriti (7), residents of Rahania village within Bhandaripokhari police station limits in the district.

The deceased were on their way to their native village when the accident took place near Uttareswar on NH 16.

Locals caught hold of the truck driver and handed him over to police.

Police sent the bodies to Soro hospital where doctors declared them dead. A case has been registered, and both vehicles have been seized, police added.

PTI