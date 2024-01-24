Bhadrak: A 38-year-old man died at a de-addiction centre in Odisha’s Bhadrak district Wednesday, police said.

The man was identified as Kedarnath Parida, a resident of Jajpur district, they said.

The centre claimed that the man died of pneumonia, but his family alleged that he was murdered.

Parida has been staying at the centre since January 4.

“When we reached Bhadrak district headquarters hospital, Keadar was dead. We found many injuries on his body. Kedar was beaten to death,” alleged Sudarshan Parida, a relative.

Sudarshan said that the family has lodged a police complaint, alleging murder.

Fanindra Bhusan Nayak, the inspector-in-charge of Dhamnagar police station, said the body was sent for postmortem examination.

The reason for the death will be known after receiving the report, he said.

PTI