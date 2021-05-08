Bijepur: A man from Bargarh district Friday ended his life after his wife tested positive for COVID-19.

Few hours after being shifted to a COVID hospital, the wife too breathed her last.

This shocking news was reported from Satabandha village under Bijepur police limits in Bargarh district Friday. The police informed that ‘Nishtha Parivar’, a Bargarh based social organization, will cremate the bodies Saturday.

Arjun Meher and his wife Chahal Meher were not keeping well and had visited Bijepur community health centre (CHC) Friday. Arjun tested negative for the infection but Chahal’s report came out to be positive for the disease.

As her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to VIMSAR, Burla and her husband was asked to go home. Reaching home, he ended his life by hanging. On the other hand, Chahal succumbed while undergoing treatment.

PNN