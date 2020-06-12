Chhendipada: Tension flared up at Chhendipada community health centre (CHC) in Angul district after a man died due to alleged negligence. His family members created a ruckus. They demanded that the guilty should be punished and they should get adequate compensation. The man who died has been identified as Dillip Sahoo, a resident of Kharirapali village under Kundheigola police limits in Deogarh district.

The agitation which started Thursday night was finally withdrawn Friday morning after a meeting between family members of the deceased and CDMO Dr Pratap Chandra Behera. Others present in the discussions were Chhendipada tehsildar Daniel Ekka and Chhendipada police station IIC Kanak Majhi. Relatives relented after they were assured a proper probe would be conducted into the matter. If anyone is found guilty of negligence will be punished.

Dillip’s family members said that he suddenly collapsed and lost conscious Thursday night. His younger brother and other family members immediately rushed him to Chhendipada CHC. At that time, there was no doctor on duty. The nurse asked them to call the doctor from his quarters.

When the family members went to the doctor’s quarter they found it locked. They looked frantically at other places but did not find any doctor. By that time, the condition of Dillip had deteriorated rapidly and he soon breathed his last without getting any treatment.

Later in the night, Pradeep, the deceased’s brother lodged a complaint with the police alleging medical negligence.

PNN