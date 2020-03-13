Dhamnagar: A person was killed after he lost control while driving his bike and rammed into a tree near Talsitha locality under Dhamnagar police limits in Bhadrak district Friday. The deceased has been identified as Ajay Barik (33), a resident of Sunagadia village.

According to the police, Ajay was returning home when the accident happened. Locals rushed him to the Bhadrak district headquarter hospital (DHH), but by that time he had breathed his last. He sustained head injuries.

Police have registered a case regarding the accident and the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem.

