Parjang: A wild elephant trampled a man to death in Kundandeipur village under Dihadol forest section of Mahabiroda forest range in Dhenkanal district Friday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Srikant Muduli (38), a resident of the same locality.

According to forest officials, Srikant had gone to his farmland Friday morning when an elephant attacked him unexpectedly. He died on the spot.

The incident triggered panic among the villagers.

On being informed, local forest officials reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem. The officials have also started an investigation into the matter. Besides, efforts were made to drive out the animals from the area.

It may be mentioned here that elephant menace is rising rapidly in the state owing to several reasons including habitat loss. Recently, a man sustained grievous injuries as an elephant attacked him near Karadapal village under Kankadahad block of Dhenkanal district December 17. The incident took place when Mahanta came face to face with an elephant unexpectedly while returning from his farmland.

PNN