Barang: A 55-year-old man died when a car hit his scooter on Cuttack-Banki road near Bentakar Pada here Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Pramod Kumar Rout of Naranpur.

According to sources, the incident occurred when Rout was travelling to Godisahi from Trishulia at around 4.30 pm. A car hit Rout’s scooter from rear and rolled on him once he fell down on the road. Rout died on the spot.

On being informed, Barang police reached the spot and seized both the vehicles. They also detained the car driver and sent the body for a post-mortem.