Chhatrapur: A man died and his wife was critically injured after the scooter they were riding met with an accident at Putabagada Chowk under Chamakhandi police limits in Ganjam district, Friday evening.

The deceased was identified as Sushil Sahoo, 44, and his injured wife as Sushila Sahoo, both residents of Bhatakumarada village.

According to sources, Sushil was travelling along with his wife towards Purusottampur on a scooter when a pick-up van hit them from behind near Putabagada Chowk.

Locals rescued both Sushil and his wife in critical condition and rushed them to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

As the condition of Sushil deteriorated, he was forwarded to Vishakhapatnam for better treatment. However, Sushil died on the way.

His wife Sushila is still undergoing treatment.

On being informed, Jagannathpur beat house police reached the spot and seized both the scooter and pick-up van from the spot.

PNN