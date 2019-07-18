Koraput: A man was killed and his mother was injured critically after a car they were travelling in collided head-on with a pickup van at Bagra square on the outskirts of Koraput town late Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Ashwasana Khara. His critically injured mother was rushed to a nearby government hospital and from there she was shifted to a Vishakhapatnam based hospital.

According to locals, Khara and his mother were returning from Koraput hospital to Parajasu village of Dasamanthapur Podagada panchayat in a car Wednesday night at the time of incident. A pick-up van coming from Rayagada towards Koraput hit them head-on at Bagra square.

While the driver of the pick-up van escaped with bruises, the owner of the van was severely injured. Both have been admitted to Koraput hospital.

Family members of the victim along with villagers staged a road blockade at Koraput medical demanding compensation. Meanwhile, a cheque of Rs 10, 000 from district Red Cross fund and Rs 2,000 in cash under Harischandra Yojana have been given to the family of the deceased.