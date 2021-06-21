Chhendipada: A man died while rescuing a three-year-old boy who had fallen into a well at the shrine of Goddess Purihapata in Similipal village under Chhendipada police limits of Angul district Monday.

The deceased was identified as Pradip Pradhan from Similipal village.

According to sources, the minor son of Siba Pradhan had been playing along with other children near the well at around 8.00am and fell into it accidentally. After Pradip noticed the boy falling, he immediately jumped into the well to save the toddler. Two others namely Sukuru Pradhan and Deepak Dehuri also jumped into the well to rescue the child.

Sukuru and Deepak safely came out of the 25-feet deep well along with the toddler. However, Pradip drowned in the water.

On being informed by locals, a team of fire services personnel from Chhendipada rushed to the spot and fished out Pradip from the water. Later, it was ascertained that the man had died by that time.

Chhendipada police have registered a case in this connection and launched a probe. Body of Pradip was sent for postmortem.

PNN