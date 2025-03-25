Berhampur: Cybercriminals defrauded a man of Rs 11 lakh in Berhampur on the pretext of securing a job for him at a US-based company, police said.

The victim, a 44-year-old resident of Raghupatinagar under Bada Bazar police limits in Berhampur, was deceived by two cyber fraudsters who claimed the money was needed for US visa, flight tickets, and taxes.

According to police, the victim received a message on his phone a few days ago, advertising opportunities for high-paying jobs in the US. The message urged him to call a provided phone number or click on a link for further details.

After calling the number, he spoke with a man who identified himself as Bishnu Prasad Thakur, a human resources officer at Kinetic Energy Company in the US.

Thakur informed him that large sums of money were required for visa processing, flight bookings, and tax payments. He was also instructed to contact another company official. The victim remained in touch with the two fraudsters and subsequently transferred Rs 10.97 lakh to various bank accounts.

His suspicion grew when the fraudsters repeatedly pressured him for more money. After verifying their claims through other sources, he realised he had been scammed and filed a complaint at the police station.

PNN