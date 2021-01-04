Khurda: Frustrated over the lack of action to trace the fraudsters, a man who has been duped off Rs 17 lakh online attempted self-immolation Monday in front of Collectorate office here. He has been identified as Brajabandhu Sahu of Bakoi village under Bolagada block. Sahu reached in front of the office at around 11.00am, and then tried to set himself on fire after dousing himself with kerosene. Luckily, some cops were present at that time and they saved Sahu from suffering grievous injuries.

Sahu then narrated his plight to the mediapersons. “I was defrauded of 16.95 lakh while purchasing timber online. I have lodged a complaint at the Cyber Crime police station in Cuttack. However till date no action has been taken even though more than one-and-a-half years have passed,” Sahu alleged.

Sahu said he had taken loans from various sources including banks to buy the timber. At present he was not being able to repay the loans and was in great stress.

“I have a timber depot in Bolagada. I used to buy wood from outside the Odisha, make furniture and sell those. Now with all my money gone, I don’t know what to do. Though I have lodged complaints at Bolagada PS and the Cyber Crime police station in Cuttack, no step has been taken in this connection yet. As I am under tremendous mental pressure, I attempted immolation.

