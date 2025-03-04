A man earning Rs 82,000 per month has sparked a heated debate online after revealing that his salary is not enough to support his family. Turning to Reddit for advice, he sought ways to earn an additional Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 per month, saying he was struggling to manage expenses despite a full-time job. His post has since gone viral, with social media users split over whether his financial struggle is justified.

The man, who works a 9-to-6 job, later explained that a significant portion of his income—Rs 36,000—goes toward repaying a Rs 46 lakh home loan, leaving him with limited financial flexibility. With job opportunities scarce in his town and family constraints preventing relocation, he turned to Reddit for guidance on side income opportunities.

“So I work in a 9-6 job and earn 82000/- rupees per month. However, my income is not sufficient to run a family as I have a large chunk of a Home Loan to pay for. I am looking for ideas via which I can generate some extra income,” he wrote in his post.

He listed his skills, including public speaking, customer service, and designing via Canva and PowerPoint, hoping to find something that fits his schedule.

“I am good at public speaking, customer service, designing via Canva and PowerPoint, and usually read history and literature to learn more about them. Can you all please guide me on what I can do that fits my schedule and I can earn a little more, like 15-20k rupees a month?” he added.

His post received a flood of reactions. While some sympathized with his situation and offered practical solutions, others were baffled that a salary of Rs 82,000 wasn’t enough.

“The only option is to upskill and switch jobs,” one user suggested. Another advised, “Start a YouTube channel.”

Some users recommended flexible side gigs instead of a traditional second job. “More than a second job, you need more of a side hustle that generates some extra income as your current schedule might not allow a second job. There are ways to generate online income which is not a get-rich-quick scheme but needs effort. I am working on some internet businesses too, generating extra money. We can connect if you want to,” one user commented.

Another suggested he leverage his public speaking skills. “You could take up a guest lecturer role at some nearby local MBA colleges. As you mentioned, you are good at public speaking, literature, and history. Try to develop a curiosity around the evolution of strategy from wars to businesses. This concept will be intriguing to a lot of young students, and also colleges need some good guest faculty to teach their students on these topics, as the academic curriculum for the same topic would be very boring.”

While the debate rages on, the man’s post has shed light on the financial challenges even well-earning professionals face, particularly those managing large home loans.

