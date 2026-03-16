Bahanaga: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly strangled his wife to death before committing suicide at Maharudrapur village under Baripada panchayat of Bahanaga block in Balasore district, leaving their two-year-old daughter orphaned.

The deceased were identified as Paresh Majhi, 22, son of Dibakar Majhi, and his wife Rashmirekha Parida of Maharudrapur village.

The incident has cast a pall of gloom and mourning in the locality. Paresh had married Rashmirekha, daughter of Gayadhar Parida of Nuagaon village under Basudevpur police limits, following a romantic relationship about four years ago.

Sources said the couple had been quarrelling frequently in recent days over suspicion of infidelity. Paresh was also allegedly addicted to alcohol and often picked fights and assaulted his wife while intoxicated.

Village elders had previously intervened several times to resolve their disputes.

The incident occurred when another argument reportedly broke out between them over the same issue.

In a fi t of rage and allegedly under the influence of alcohol, Paresh strangled Rashmirekha to death.

Police said that after realising his wife had died, Paresh allegedly hanged himself from a mango tree behind the house.

The matter came to the fore when Paresh’s father Dibakar returned home after fishing in the sea and heard the child crying late Saturday night.

When he entered the house, he found his daughter-in-law lying dead on the floor. While searching for his son, he discovered Paresh hanging from the tree.

The local sarpanch was informed about the incident, following which Gopalpur police were alerted.

Police reached the spot, seized both bodies and sent them for post-mortem Sunday morning.