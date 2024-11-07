Rourkela: A man riding a two-wheeler lost his life after being run over by a truck in Odisha’s Sundargarh district Thursday, police said.

His wife and young daughter, who were riding as passengers, narrowly escaped with minor injuries.

The incident took place as the couple was en route to drop off their three-year-old daughter at school. The collision took place near Parijata Park within the jurisdiction of the Sundargarh police station.

After the motorbike was struck by the truck, the man fell and was fatally run over.

The accident attracted a crowd of onlookers, but police dispersed the gathering and restored order at the scene.

