Jaleswar: He is a man for all seasons, lending a helping hand to family members of the deceased. Irrespective of creed, religion and caste, he makes it a point to be present in funeral processions.

Meet 49-year old Jayanarayan Kundu, a resident of Dharastrok Mouza of Jaleswar Municipality’s Ward No-12 in Balasore district. Kundu is known by his nickname ‘Mania’. In case of any death, people inevitably look for Mania.

Mania himself does not remember the number of funeral processions he has attended. He is familiar with the rituals of every religion.

Mania however, remembers the first time he took part in a funeral procession. He was just 25 then. “It was the first occasion when I could see the fire engulfing the body. And that day itself I decided to voluntarily participate in the last journey of people,” informed Mania.

If Mania receives information regarding a death, he leaves everything behind and goes to the deceased’s house be it in this town or the villages situated on the outskirts. And without waiting for anyone, he starts preparing the bier, collecting necessary ritual items like earthen pots, black basil etc.

Mania said he gets ‘immense mental satisfaction’ by helping out the people.

Over the years, he has earned the title of ‘Mashani Manisha’ (Man of Cremation ground), ‘Saba Bahaka’ (Pall Bearer) and ‘Saba Sathi’ (Dead body’s Friend).

Mania has been felicitated at several functions and events. Recently he was honoured at an event at Jaleswar Nuabazaar by Sanjay Pradhan, Rakesh Barik and some others.

PNN