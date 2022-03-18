Jeypore: The fast-track special court at Jeypore Thursday sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for abducting and raping a minor girl in May 2014.

Ad hoc additional sessions judge of Jeypore Pradip Kumar Sasmal convicted Santosh Majhi of Kenduguda under Borigumma police limits of Koraput of abducting and raping a minor girl.

The judge sentenced Santosh on two counts – 17 years RI under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 and three years of RI under Section 366 of IPC and slapped Rs 5,000 penalty.

The court ruled that in case of defaulting on fine, the convict has to undergo an additional nine months of RI.

The court also convicted a co-accused in the case — Somnath Challan and awarded him three years of rigorous imprisonment apart from imposing a fine of Rs 5,000. The court ruled that on failure to pay the fine, Somanath has to undergo an additional three months of RI.

The court ordered the District Legal Services Authority to pay Rs 2 lakh ex gratia to the victim. The court further ordered to pay the fine recovered from the convicts to the victim.