Angul: A local court here awarded life imprisonment to a man for killing his mother.

Additional District and Sessions Judge cum Special Judge (Vigilance) Rupashree Chaudhury pronounced the judgment, holding the accused Ranjan Mahar(38) guilty of murdering his mother Surekha Mahar (60) June 12, 2018. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 on him.

The court pronounced the judgment after hearing as many as 18 witnesses.

According to the charge sheet, Surekha and her son Ranjan lived at Mahar Sahi of Ogi village under Jarpada police limits in Angul district. On the fateful day, Ranjan asked Surekha for some money. Following her refusal to oblige, Ranjan lost his cool and started beating up his mother leading to her death.

Seeing Ranjan performing last rites of his mother in front of his house, the villagers informed police who reached the spot and arrested Ranjan.

Public prosecutor Abhay Kumar Garnayak conducted the case for prosecution, public prosecutor Swarup Singh assisted him.

PNN