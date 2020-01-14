Bolangir: A local court here Tuesday convicted a man and sentenced him to life imprisonment for killing his uncle at Kharjuri village under Saintala police limits in Bolangir district in 2016.

Titlagarh additional district and sessions court judge convicted Anadi Banchora on charges of murdering his uncle Bisambhar Banachora.

According to the case diary, Bisambhar was returning home after collecting pension money from Badasaimara Gram Panchayat office in the district. Meanwhile, accused Anadi who had past hostility with his brother, was found quarreling over some personal dispute outside their house.

On seeing the brothers quarrel, Bisambhar who was their uncle, tried to intervene. But Anadi, in a fit of rage, attacked his uncle with a sharp weapon. Consequently, Bisambhar died on the spot.

Later, police reached the spot and arrested Anadi under relevant Sections of IPC. On the basis of criminal evidence and witnesses’ account, the judge pronounced the verdict.