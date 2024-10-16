Malkangiri: MV 8 village under Sadar block in this district woke up to a tragic Tuesday morning when the body of a man was found lying in a playground near the village with his throat slit. The deceased was identified as Milan Majumdar of the village.

According to sources, Milan had left home along with his friends for a drinking session around 7 pm Monday, his wife said. When his wife called him over phone around 9pm, Milan said he was busy with his friends. However, when she called him again after some time, his number was not reachable. She alleged that her husband was murdered. A few villagers spotted the body lying in a pool of blood in the playground Tuesday morning and informed the police.

Police seized the body and sent it for postmortem. They have launched an investigation to solve the mystery behind Milan’s death as it is yet unclear how many persons were accompanying Milan and who had called him first. Meanwhile, the police have detained a person from MV 7 village and are questioning him, said Malkangiri IIC Rigan Kindo.