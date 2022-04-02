Khallikote: Like a scene straight out of a movie, a man was chased and hacked with sharp-edged weapons in full public view over political rivalry at Langaleswar on National Highway-16 here in Ganjam district Saturday.

Stunned locals feared to save the victim as he was hacked by four people in broad daylight. The victim has been identified as Asit Kumar Nayak of Athgarh in Patana panchayat under Kabisuryanagar election committee.

According to sources, Asit along with his friend Paresh Kumar Sethy had been to Bhubaneswar over some work Friday.

On their way back home, four miscreants believed to be waiting for them in a pre-planned manner, threw chili powder at their face. Later, they attacked the two with sharp-edged weapons.

Fearing for his life, Paresh managed to flee from the scene while Asit was critically injured in the attack.

A few passers-by informed the cops who reached the spot and took him to Khallikote health centre from where he was referred to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

“They are supporters of a defeated candidate who attacked me. Since, I supported the candidate who won the recently-concluded election, they had planned to attack me,” Asit said in his statement to the cops.

A case has been registered in this connection and a manhunt to nab the four miscreants.

PNN