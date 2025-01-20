Sorada: The mutilated body of a 45-year-old man was recovered from near a pond at Raibandh village under Badagad police limits in Ganjam district, Saturday night.

The victim was identified as Dambaru Swain. On a complaint by Swain’s wife, the police Sunday detained two persons for questioning.

Police said Dambaru worked as a labourer in Surat and had returned home a few days back for his daughter’s wedding.

Three days ago, a fellow villager, with whom Dambaru had some past disputes, sent him a message over phone threatening to kill him. Dambaru then lodged a complaint at the Badagad police station.

On Saturday night, Dambaru’s family members grew suspicious after he did not return home. On Sunday morning they found Dambaru’s body lying near a pond in the village.

